GB call up for Henley sculler

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
HENLEY Rowing Club’s Georgina Robinson Ranger has been named in the GB squad for this year’s Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.
The 18-year-old is part of a 42 GB squad that will contest 17 of the 32 sports in the event that runs from October 6 to 18.
Robinson Ranger, who will race in the women’s single sculls after finishing fifth in the quadruple sculls in Racice in the world junior championships, is one of just three rowers selected along with world champions Theo Darlow and Michael Dalton.
Racing will take place on Rio de la Plata in Puerto Madero in the heart of Buenos Aires.
17 September 2018
