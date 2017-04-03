Monday, 03 April 2017

Bulls fail to take chances

A YOUNG and highly mobile Raiders A team took an early lead with a well-worked try from a driving line-out by hooker Jamie Cox.

The Bulls struggled to put the finishing touches to several scoring opportunities and, despite defending valiantly and the pack dominating with some fantastic work from George Lane and Charlie Davey at the set-piece, they succumbed to four tries and two penalties from the Raiders’ second string.

Despite a late resurgence and a wonderful try from Lane bursting from the base of a scrum and driving his way over the line, the Raiders proved the better at ball retention despite showing a lot less expansive ambition.

The Bulls remain ninth in the Zoo Shield with three games remaining.

