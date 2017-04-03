SHIPLAKE COLLEGE have won the Society of Heads 7s rugby tournament in London.

They defeated Shebbear College, Seaford College and Milton Abbey before dispatching Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning 24-7. They beat Reed’s School in the final 12-5.

The team, led by the college’s captain of rugby, Finn Arbuckle, have been training with former England rugby 7s coach Chris Cracknell in preparation for the tournament.