Monday, 03 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Champions

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE have won the Society of Heads 7s rugby tournament in London.

They defeated Shebbear College, Seaford College and Milton Abbey before dispatching Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning 24-7. They beat Reed’s School in the final 12-5.

The team, led by the college’s captain of rugby, Finn Arbuckle, have been training with former England rugby 7s coach Chris Cracknell in preparation for the tournament.

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33