Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Monday, 03 April 2017
SHIPLAKE COLLEGE have won the Society of Heads 7s rugby tournament in London.
They defeated Shebbear College, Seaford College and Milton Abbey before dispatching Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning 24-7. They beat Reed’s School in the final 12-5.
The team, led by the college’s captain of rugby, Finn Arbuckle, have been training with former England rugby 7s coach Chris Cracknell in preparation for the tournament.
03 April 2017
More News:
Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Marina owner in new bid to build homes next door
THE co-owner of a Wargrave marina has applied for ... [more]
Volunteers spring clean church ready for Easter activities
VOLUNTEERS used ladders and feather dusters as ... [more]
POLL: Have your say