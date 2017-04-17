Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hawks and Harriers shine at county tournament

Hawks and Harriers shine at county tournament

TWO sides from Henley’s U9s — the Hawks and the Harriers — put in good performances at the Oxfordshire Festival held at Wallingford last Sunday.

The Hawks won seven of their eight games, scoring more than 40 tries in the process. The Henley Hawks remained unbeaten all day with good running rugby on show from Seb Phyllis, who led the side, George Bottomley and Will Tavener, supported by strong tackling from Ben Chapman.

The Harriers team, led by Alex Clark, won all but one game which was lost against the run of play to Chinnor.

The Harriers played some good flowing rugby with Will Masterson, Dominic Pusey Arseyd and Charlie Martin particularly strong as the whole side tackled doggedly and were unlucky to miss out by two tries to Chinnor.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Cyclists ride into record books (TEST - DON'T PUBLISH)
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33