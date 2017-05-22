Hawks juniors in development squad

Scout 'dogsbody' receives award for long service and achievement
A MAN from Wargrave who joined the village scout ... [more]
Monday, 22 May 2017
SIX Players from Henley Hawks U12s have been selected to represent a London Irish development team that will travel to Lyon to play against some of the top French clubs next weekend.
The players were selected for the representative team following the London Irish U12 festival that took place in November last year at Dry Leas that was competed for by 30 clubs. Selection was carried out by London Irish and Andy Keast, the former British and Irish Lions assistant coach.
22 May 2017
Junior footballers celebrate successful season with public open day
MORE than 150 junior footballers attended at an ... [more]
