Hyde picks up Hawks player of year award

HENLEY HAWKS’ Jim Hadfield was presented with a special award at the club’s annual end of season awards evening at Dry Leas last Saturday.

Prop Hadfield was presented with his award for playing 200 games for the Hawks by director of rugby Nigel Dudding in front of more than 100 players, members and club officials that had gathered in the new clubhouse to celebrate the club’s achievements.

Although the Hawks had a disappointing start to the season before the Christmas break they improved and had the fourth best record of the sides finishing at the top of the league thereafter.

Other awards handed out to the Hawks saw Steve Hyde pick up the player of the year award, Marcus Lowe the most promising player award, Tom Hall the supporters’ player of the year award and Pete Albon the new award for supporter of the year.

Henley Bulls, who won six matches in the first half of the season in a touch league that consisted of second teams of Championship sides as well as those from Division 1 and 2, saw Josh Collis receive the player of the year award and Toby Howe pick up the most promising player accolade.

Henley Vikings, who were promoted to BB&O Division 1 saw Mohamed Bangura, James Owen and Owyn Thatcher all pick up awards. Chris Darke picked up the player of the year award for Henley Bears.

Henley Colts won the National Colts U17 Shield in dramatic style at Worcester’s Sixway Stadium after winning their regional leagues. Alex O’Brien won the player of the year award while Ed Houghton scooped the coaches’ player of the year award.

Henley Women retained their place in the Championship South after a slow start with a small squad which grew into a strong playing unit. Anne Wheeler picked up the player of the year award, Yasmin Matthews the coaches’ player of the year award and Amy Nash the players’ player of the year award.

Elsewhere Danny Batty picked up a special award for oustanding contributions to Henley rugby while a combined services shirt framed from the RAF RFC was presented to the club after they had four players in the Combined Services side for their clash against Bath in April, namely Rob Bell, Brad Cook, Dave Manning and Stuart Philpott.