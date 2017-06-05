Hyde and Lane score in cup win

HENLEY HAWKS forwards David Hyde and George Lane scored a try each as Oxfordshire triumphed in the Division 3 Bill Beaumont County Championship final.

They were called up alongside teammates George Premitt and Harry Burn for the clash against Sussex at Twickenham on Sunday, which ended 29-29.

But Oxfordshire were crowned champions on converted tries. The triumph laid to rest past defeats in the competition in 2003 and 2006.

First-half tries from Jack Robinson and Sam Stoop put Oxfordshire 12-3 in front at the break but Sussex hit back after a fast start to the second half to put themselves into the lead.

Lane, Hyde and Mike Martin then took turns to cross the line to put victory in sight but Sussex hit back two more tries to draw the game.

Oxfordshire were then declared the winners due to converting two of their five tries.