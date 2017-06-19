Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
|
Sept
|
2
|
REDINGENSIANS
|
H
|
9
|
Chinnor
|
A
|
16
|
CINDERFORD
|
H
|
23
|
Tonbridge Juddians
|
A
|
30
|
BROADSTREET
|
H
|
Oct
|
7
|
Old Redcliffians
|
A
|
14
|
BARNSTAPLE
|
H
|
21
|
Wimbledon
|
A
|
29
|
REDRUTH
|
H
|
Nov
|
4
|
Taunton
|
A
|
11
|
BURY ST EDMUNDS
|
H
|
28
|
Canterbury
|
A
|
Dec
|
2
|
CLIFTON
|
H
|
9
|
WORTHING
|
H
|
16
|
London Irish Wild Geese
|
A
|
23
|
CHINNOR
|
H
|
Jan
|
6
|
Cinderford
|
A
|
13
|
TONBRIDGE JUDDIANS
|
H
|
20
|
Broadstreet
|
A
|
27
|
OLD REDCLIFFIANS
|
H
|
Feb
|
3
|
Barnstaple
|
A
|
10
|
WIMBLEDON
|
H
|
17
|
Redruth
|
A
|
March
|
3
|
TAUNTON
|
H
|
10
|
Bury St Edmunds
|
A
|
24
|
CANTERBURY
|
H
|
April
|
7
|
Clifton
|
A
|
14
|
Worthing
|
A
|
21
|
LONDON IRISH WILD GEESE
|
H
|
28
|
Redingensians
|
A
