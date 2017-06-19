Monday, 19 June 2017

Sept

2

REDINGENSIANS

H

9

Chinnor

A

16

CINDERFORD

H

23

Tonbridge Juddians

A

30

BROADSTREET

H

Oct

7

Old Redcliffians

A

14

BARNSTAPLE

H

21

Wimbledon

A

29

REDRUTH

H

Nov

4

Taunton

A

11

BURY ST EDMUNDS

H

28

Canterbury

A

Dec

2

CLIFTON

H

9

WORTHING

H

16

London Irish Wild Geese

A

23

CHINNOR

H

Jan

6

Cinderford

A

13

TONBRIDGE JUDDIANS

H

20

Broadstreet

A

27

OLD REDCLIFFIANS

H

Feb

3

Barnstaple

A

10

WIMBLEDON

H

17

Redruth

A

March

3

TAUNTON

H

10

Bury St Edmunds

A

24

CANTERBURY

H

April

7

Clifton

A

14

Worthing

A

21

LONDON IRISH WILD GEESE

H

28

Redingensians

A

