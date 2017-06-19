Monday, 19 June 2017

Hawks kick off season with derby encounters

HENLEY HAWKS kick off their new Division 2 South campaign with back-to-back derby matches.

On the opening day of the season, September 2, Redingensians make the short trip to Dry Leas while seven days later the Hawks travel to Chinnor.

Chinnor made the return visit to Dry Leas two day before Christmas while the Hawks travel to Redingensians on the final day of the season on April 28.

This season will see the Hawks take on newcomers to the league Tonbridge Juddians, Broadstreet, Old Redcliffians and Wimbledon. All Henley Hawks’ home league matches will kick-off at 3pm.

Meanwhile Henley will start their pre-season fixtures with a home match against Amphill and District on August 12 (kick-off 4pm). Henley Bulls will entertain Ampthill and District’s second side at Dry Leas on the same day, kicking-off at 2pm.

A week later, on August 19, Henley Hawks travel to Wales to face Cardiff Met University before wrapping up their pre-season fixtures with a home match with Ealing Academy at Dry Leas on August 24 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Entry to all the Hawks’ home pre-season matches is free of charge.

