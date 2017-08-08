Loddon Brewery sponsors the Hawks

THE Loddon Brewery has become a sponsor of Henley Rugby Club.

The Dunsden company will have its name emblazoned on the players’ shirts as part of the deal.

Chris Hearn, who founded the brewery with his wife Vanessa in 2003, used to play for Henley along with two of his brothers. The couple’s son, Dan, who is now the company’s marketing manager, also played for the club as a child while Mrs Hearn’s niece, Lizzie, plays for the women’s team.

Mr Hearn Jnr said: “The family has a long association with the club and had the opportunity to get involved.

“The Hawks are great family club with not only a great men’s team but also a women’s team and brilliant minis and juniors teams.

“They are doing incredibly well as they play at a superb level.” Loddon has three different beers on sale at the clubhouse at Dry Leas — Hawks Gold, which is brewed for exclusively for the club, Hoppit and Hullabaloo.

Nigel Dudding, the Hawks’ director of rugby, said he was delighted to have Loddon as a sponsor. He said: “There are not really any sort of multi-nationals in Henley and this arrangement is essential to the future of the club.

“Hopefully, the partnership works both ways and will increase sales.”