Rugby for children

RUGBY taster sessions will start at primary schools in Henley next month.

Henley Rugby Club is launching a 12-week Player Reach Out Programme, or PROP, for the new school year.

Club coaches will hold sessions at Badgemore, Trinity, Valley Road and Sacred Heart primaries as well as Nettlebed Community School and Shiplake Primary School.

Pupils will be given skills coaching and taught exercises to build their confidence and understanding of the sport as well as playing matches.

The sessions will be aimed at year one and two pupils of both genders and run by Chris Ellison of Performance Sports.

Mr Ellison said: “The highlight of the scheme will be in week 10 where we aim to host a tag rugby festival at Henley Rugby Club and for many children this will be their first taste of competitive tag rugby.

“This will allow an opportunity for all schools in the Henley area to come together and participate in a tag rugby festival in a fun and enjoyable setting taking advantage of the superb facilities the rugby club has on offer.”

Gillotts School will also have a version for older students. There will be four sessions a week for boys in years seven and eight at lunchtime and sport lessons run by Tom Haynes, one of the club’s academy coaches.