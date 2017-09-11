Burgham's try double for Nuns

ABBEY NUNS overcame Chesham in wet conditions in their final warm-up game ahead of the new Championship 2 season.

But it was the visitors who started the first quarter brightest, showing great physicality in the rucks and kicking well for territory but producing errors in greasy conditions.

The second-row pairing of Natalie Mitchell and Hannah Lee-Gill stood firm and allowed scrum-half Ellie Rice to find fly-half Annette Tomas who took advantage of the Chesham winger’s deep position to race from inside the Nuns’ 22 to dot down under the posts. Inside centre Annabel Hawkins added the extras for 7-0.

The Nuns began to settle and forwards Mitchell and Meg Fowler carried well, releasing their counterparts Pippa Robinson and Alyssa Bossom into the fray. Good handling from the backs moved the ball well although the Nuns were often thwarted by the accuracy of the final pass not going to hand.

It was the Nuns who scored early in the second quarter from a solid line-out which allowed Tomas to find outside centre Louisa Burgham to score. Hawkins again coolly slotted the extras, 14-0.

An injury to Kodey Hamblin forced coach Jack Reynolds to ring the changes. Chesham capitalised on the new combinations to release their pacey backs to cross for their only score, making it 14-5 at half-time.

The second half brought more changes for the Nuns, including the return from injury of prop Harriet Driver, which saw some of the best forward phases of the match, which allowed Burgham to claim her second try, which was again converted. Megan Watts then showed power and strength to claim the final try and Hawkins slotted her most difficult kick of the day.

• Next week the Nuns travel to Guildford for their first league fixture (kick-off TBC).