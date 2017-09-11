Monday, 11 September 2017

ABBEY begin their season tomorrow (Saturday) at home to long-standing rivals Windsor, kick-off 3pm.

Both clubs were relegated last season and now play out of the newly sponsored Wadsworth 6X Southern Counties North League. Windsor will provide a tough game, last year they beat Abbey at Rosehill 21-11 but Abbey took the honours at Home Park 25-22.

This year Abbey are captained by scrum half Will Bevan with Will Woodward pack leader. Of several new faces Anthony Deacon in the second row and Remi Norville, who has come through the youth ranks at Rosehill, are notable debutants whilst a refreshed and eager Mike Beckley returns to the squad having had a year out of the game.

