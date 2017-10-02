Visitors are well-beaten in friendly encounter

HENLEY Hawks Colts, missing several key players, put in a lacklustre display against Maidenhead in a friendly encounter at the latter’s Braywick Sports Ground.

The visitors put in a gutsy performance in the early stages and were first to score but late tries at the end of each half as a result of poor concentration and handling gave a flattering score-line to the home side.

Ten minutes into the game, Henley fly-half, Jamie Winch, looped around his centre and off-loaded to Will Parton who ran a good line to score a well-judged try. Unfortunately, a dropped pass moments later allowed the Maidenhead centres to capitalise and put their side ahead 7-5.

Handling errors were to mar Henley’s efforts on a balmy Sunday morning in which the strong opposition was also blessed by a day when the bounce of the ball was much in their favour.

A neat chip kick over the backline saw Maidenhead gather and score the next try whilst Henley frustratingly lost possession in midfield to concede a fourth try shortly before the interval. Henley applied pressure at the beginning of the second half but Maidenhead were able to score against the run of play after some fine inter-play by their large but mobile forwards.

Eventually, Henley gained some reward for their efforts with one of the tries of the match when a good passing movement by backs and forwards led to Ollie Ainsworth being pulled down a couple of metres from the line but Benedict Madzar, who followed up well, went over to score.

Shortly afterwards, Henley made another foray deep into opposition territory and, after shipping the ball wide, fullback Will Parton was able to round the defence and cross for his second try.

Another of the famed Henley comebacks seemed on the cards but it was not to be as Maidenhead scored two further tries to record a decisive 47-15 victory.