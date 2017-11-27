Monday, 27 November 2017

Blue Coat unbeaten

AROUND 500 players made up 39 teams from 30-plus schools as Reading Blue Coat School hosted this year’s Berkshire schools U12 festival.

Refereeing duties were taken on by school rugby staff and some of Blue Coat’s first team players.

Although the festival no longer has a final winner, the top four schools on record at the end of the tournament were Desborough A, Ranelagh A, Claires Court A and Bohunt A.

The hosts, Blue Coat, fielded three teams and the school’s A team remained unbeaten throughout the day – but a 0-0 draw in their first game against a competitive Highdown meant that they just missed a spot in the top four.

