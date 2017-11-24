Friday, 24 November 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hawks boys' exciting day out at Twickenham

Hawks boys' exciting day out at Twickenham

THE Henley Hawks under-12s team stepped out on the hallowed turf of Twickenham on Saturday.

They played a curtain-raiser before providing a guard of honour for the players in the England versus Australia international which the home side won 30-6.

The lads and their dads travelled from Dry Leas by bus and were greeted by England RFU development staff on arrival at the stadium. They had a rehearsal and lunch in the dressing rooms as well as chatting to the star players before defeating Watford RFC.

Matt Eckersall, a member of the party, said: “The best moment of the day was perhaps [England coach] Eddie Jones striding across the turf to watch our boys play two games against Watford RFC followed by interviews with Henley shown on the big screens.

“After all the excitement, a tired group of boys returned to Dry Leas at 8pm still absorbing the most unforgettable experience rugby could offer. A huge thank-you to all at Henley Hawks and England RFU for such a special occasion.”

Meanwhile, the Henley under-10s team enjoyed a day out at the Madejski Staidum with London Irish, which included a mini tournament and watching their Premiership 18-22 against Bath.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Henley children honour war dead
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33