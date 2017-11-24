Hawks boys' exciting day out at Twickenham

'Ginger Spice' Debbie avoids the boot in dance-off drama
DEBBIE McGEE said she had a “horrible feeling” ... [more]
Friday, 24 November 2017
THE Henley Hawks under-12s team stepped out on the hallowed turf of Twickenham on Saturday.
They played a curtain-raiser before providing a guard of honour for the players in the England versus Australia international which the home side won 30-6.
The lads and their dads travelled from Dry Leas by bus and were greeted by England RFU development staff on arrival at the stadium. They had a rehearsal and lunch in the dressing rooms as well as chatting to the star players before defeating Watford RFC.
Matt Eckersall, a member of the party, said: “The best moment of the day was perhaps [England coach] Eddie Jones striding across the turf to watch our boys play two games against Watford RFC followed by interviews with Henley shown on the big screens.
“After all the excitement, a tired group of boys returned to Dry Leas at 8pm still absorbing the most unforgettable experience rugby could offer. A huge thank-you to all at Henley Hawks and England RFU for such a special occasion.”
Meanwhile, the Henley under-10s team enjoyed a day out at the Madejski Staidum with London Irish, which included a mini tournament and watching their Premiership 18-22 against Bath.
24 November 2017
More News:
'Ginger Spice' Debbie avoids the boot in dance-off drama
DEBBIE McGEE said she had a “horrible feeling” ... [more]
Former mobile beauty salon named one of best in country
A BEAUTY salon in Goring has been named among the ... [more]
Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Finally, work starts on new £400,000 church annexe
WORK on a new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say