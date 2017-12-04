Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New club sponsor

AN interior designer has become an elite sponsor of Henley Rugby Club.

Gary Evans, of GD Evans Interiors, which specialises in kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and home improvements, has signed an 18-month deal.

Mr Evans, who lives in Emmer Green, is also sponsoring the Henley Hawks’ next Division 2 South clash, at home to Clifton tomorrow (Saturday).

He said: “I am supporting the club for the rest of this season and the whole of next season and I’m hoping to provide long-term support to the club.”

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33