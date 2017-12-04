New club sponsor

AN interior designer has become an elite sponsor of Henley Rugby Club.

Gary Evans, of GD Evans Interiors, which specialises in kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and home improvements, has signed an 18-month deal.

Mr Evans, who lives in Emmer Green, is also sponsoring the Henley Hawks’ next Division 2 South clash, at home to Clifton tomorrow (Saturday).

He said: “I am supporting the club for the rest of this season and the whole of next season and I’m hoping to provide long-term support to the club.”