Teacher makes Irish debut

Monday, 29 January 2018
AN Abbey Nuns rugby player who used to play for Henley Hawks Women made history last week when she became the first Berkshire-based woman to represent Ireland.
Annette Tomas, who played for the Hawks during the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons, came off the bench to mark her international debut in a Six Nations warm-up friendly against Wales in Caerphilly last weekend, which saw Ireland victorious 27-19.
The full-time teacher had been on the cusp of a debut appearance after being involved in two training camps under new Irish national coach Adam Griggs.
The 26-year-old, who last year debuted for Ireland at a Sevens tournament in Dubai, said: “To be named in a squad of international players who I’ve followed and respected for many years was very surreal.”
Tomas, who was one of the co-founding players of Abbey Nuns where she currently plays, added: “Three weeks of training for selection has been really intense, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my rugby teammates across Berkshire.”
