Hosts secure shield

CHELTENHAM College picked up the Cracknell Cup at the Shiplake Rugby 7s tournament on Sunday.

An unbeaten 15-a-side season saw Cheltenham College finish fifth in the Daily Mail Trophy table, and it looks as though that form has been taken across to the shortened form of the game.

Having topped their group they progressed to the Cracknell Cup semi-finals, named after former Shiplake pupil and England 7s captain, Chris Cracknell, where they beat Hurstpierpoint College 24-5 in the semi-final. In the final they beat St Paul’s 24-12. The Plate final, for the losing semi-finalists, was won by Hurstpierpoint College, 24-14 winners over Bedford.

The hosts, Shiplake College, won the Shield, for those finishing second in their group. They beat Eastbourne College 24-14 in the final, following a 26-3 win against Caterham. Caterham picked up the Bowl, for the Shield semi-final losers, beating Worth 36-0.

Those finishing third in the groups competed for the Trophy, which Radley College won thanks to 10-5 win against Tonbridge in the final. The Vase was won by Abingdon who beat New Hall 31-12 in the final.