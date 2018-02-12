Monday, 12 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hosts secure shield

CHELTENHAM College picked up the Cracknell Cup at the Shiplake Rugby 7s tournament on Sunday.

An unbeaten 15-a-side season saw Cheltenham College finish fifth in the Daily Mail Trophy table, and it looks as though that form has been taken across to the shortened form of the game.

Having topped their group they progressed to the Cracknell Cup semi-finals, named after former Shiplake pupil and England 7s captain, Chris Cracknell, where they beat Hurstpierpoint College 24-5 in the semi-final. In the final they beat St Paul’s 24-12. The Plate final, for the losing semi-finalists, was won by Hurstpierpoint College, 24-14 winners over Bedford.

The hosts, Shiplake College, won the Shield, for those finishing second in their group. They beat Eastbourne College 24-14 in the final, following a 26-3 win against Caterham. Caterham picked up the Bowl, for the Shield semi-final losers, beating Worth 36-0.

Those finishing third in the groups competed for the Trophy, which Radley College won thanks to 10-5 win against Tonbridge in the final. The Vase was won by Abingdon who beat New Hall 31-12 in the final.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33