Hepburn makes England debut

FORMER Henley Hawks player Alec Hepburn made his England debut on Sunday when he came off the bench to help Eddie Jones’s side to a 46-15 win against Italy in Rome.

The former Gillotts School, Henley College student and AASE graduate came off the bench on 73 minutes in place of Mako Vunipola with England leading 34-15 at the time.

Hepburn, 24, who used to live in Damer Gardens, was not the only former Hawks player competing in the match as Tommaso Allan, who used to play in the same Hawks side as Hepburn, was in the Italian side. Allan, who was known as Tommy Allan in his days at Dry Leas, kicked a conversion and penalty for the home side.

Meanwhile Hepburn has been named in Eddie Jones’s 32-man England squad ahead of tomorrow (Saturday) match with Wales at Twickenham.