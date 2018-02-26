Half-term coaching

Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Monday, 26 February 2018
FOLLOWING the success of the Henley Rugby Club Player Outreach Programme (PROP), a morning of tag rugby was held at Dry Leas on Friday of last week in partnership with coaching providers, The Performance Sports Group.
Thirty-five children aged five to eight years enjoyed a morning of small sided games and skills development on the tiger turf all weather surface.
Plans are in place to repeat the event in the Easter holidays.
26 February 2018
More News:
Campaign fights threat of green belt development
CAMPAIGNERS are appealing for support to stop new ... [more]
Boys are twice as good in speaking contest
TWO teams of pupils from Reading Blue Coat School ... [more]
Neighbours oppose cattery plan due to noise and traffic
PLANS for a cattery in Sonning Common have been ... [more]
Students raise £3,360 for homeless and sick children
PUPILS at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common ... [more]
POLL: Have your say