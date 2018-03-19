Henley's U10 teams go undefeated at Richmond tournament

TWO teams from Henley Rugby Club’s U10s travelled to Richmond on Sunday to take part in a tournament containing mostly London teams such as Blackheath, London Scottish, Richmond and Rosslyn Park.

Playing in two leagues the Henley Gold and Henley Green teams, who have developed well over the last two months, finished with eight wins and two draws from 10 matches playing some good attacking rugby combined with a strong defensive effort.

The Henley Green team only conceded one try and scored 17 in the process of winning all five of their matches. Fine tackling and team contribution ensured they dominated proceedings from start to finish with Thomas Ferguson’s game management being the highlight as he ran in a number of tries.

Will Masterson played a physical number of games with the opposition struggling to stop his running and in the process he scored some fine tries. Felix Baker put in some huge hits as he put the opposition on the back-foot and floor.

On the whole the opposition teams such as Richmond and Blackheath were much bigger than Henley but the shear physical offensive effort of the Henley Green team enabled them to dominate possession and provide the platform for their inter-connecting and flowing rugby in all matches. They finished up with scores as follows: Henley Green 3, Blackheath 0; Henley Green 3, Richmond 0; Henley Green 2, Rosslyn Park 0; Henley Green 3, Richmond 0; Henley Green 6, Rosslyn Park 1.

The Henley Gold team started off with a 2-1 win against hosts Richmond with Luca Coleman and Jack Renders bringing some attacking flair to the proceedings. The Gold team started slowly but through determination worked their way into each of the games and always finished strongly. One of the most closely fought encounters was against London Scottish which Henley won in the dying seconds with a try in the corner from Luca Coleman. The Blackheath game also turned into a battle with one of the opposition being almost adult in size but the Gold team tackled strongly with George Bottomley, Rob Murdoch and Joshua Turner tackling hard. Freddie Coultas demonstrated his attacking flair with a well-taken try in the corner to win 3-2 against Blackheath.

The scores for the Gold team were as follows: Henley Gold 2, Richmond 1; Henley Gold 1, Beaconsfield 1; Henley Gold 1, Rosslyn Park 1; Henley Gold 2, London Scottish 1; Henley Gold 3, Blackheath 2.