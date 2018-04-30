Abbey out of league contest by half-time

ABBEY were overwhelmed in the first half at Home Park against a Windsor side which had lost only once in 16 previous league matches, writes Mark Hoskins.

Windsor need to win to wrap up second place in Wadworth’s 6X Southern Counties North, and they soon had points on the board.

Abbey flanker Ed House fumbled the kick-off and, after Chris Emmett was held close to the line, the visitors conceded a penalty. Fullback Jack Gaylor made no mistake with the kick.

Windsor quickly regained the ball when centre Patrick Birch broke clear to touch down. Gaylor again converted to put the hosts 10-0 up after six minutes.

Winger Diego de Marcilla Bahlsen then landed Abbey’s first points of the game with a penalty kick from 37 metres straight after the re-start.

Abbey enjoyed a brief period of possession before Matt Seabourne was tackled into touch. Windsor then moved the ball rapidly, Gaylor broke clear and ran up the touchline to score. He added a conversion to make the score 17-3.

Evered’s kick took Abbey into the home half but the Abbey scrum was soon in trouble again and they were pushed off their own ball. Windsor launched another speedy counterattack, and Windsor’s Birch burst out of Seabourne’s tackle to cross for his second try on the left. Gaylor again converted, to make it 24-3 in the 23rd minute.

Three minutes later the home side got the bonus point try. Windsor’s scrum half followed up his own kick and sped away to score in the right corner. Gaylor’s missed conversion was his only failure of the game.

Abbey then lost a line-out on their own throw, and before they could react, Balmer burst through the midfield and touched down under the sticks for Windsor’s fifth try. Gaylor’s conversion took the score to 36-3 after 34 minutes.

Soon after this, Abbey were awarded a penalty and an extra 10 metres, but after Bevan had taken a quick tap the ball was knocked on and Cullen was given a clear run to the line. Gaylor again converted.

Windsor then made it 50-3 when they chased after their own loose ball kick. With no Abbey defender able to cover, Grant-Adamson touched down and Gaylor converted.

Abbey scored first after the restart after Bevan broke free, handed on to Evered and then to Ross who crossed the line but Bahlsen missed his kick.

In the dying minutes, Windsor took control again and got two more tries. First, Gaylor touched down and his conversion made it 57-8 before Emmett ended the game with a try under the sticks. Gaylor’s conversion gave him a personal haul of 29 points for the afternoon.

Abbey: J Lambert-Taylor (M Seabourne 74), M Seabourne (D Norville 65), A Ross, C Shackleford, D de Marcilla Bahlsen, T Evered, W Bevan (captain), R King (O Charlton 19), M Collier (R King 74), A Postlethwaite, J Knights, C Shaw (M Gingell 83), M Gingell (E House 74), E House (B Finnie 61), M Beckly.