Titans gain league title

VISITORS Redingensians Titans came to Dry Leas last Saturday with the Zoo Shield title ready for the taking should they gain a bonus point victory to pip Hertford to the trophy.

Their enormous weight advantage and experience throughout their team seemed to catch the young Bulls out for the first 15 minutes as they rarely touched the ball and were 15-0 down as a result of tries from driving maul and scrummage which was dominant throughout for the visitors.

Lively Bulls scrum-half Leo Webb latched on to a wide pass as the Titans stretched the Bulls defence and ran in an intercepted try which he himself converted to give the Bulls a little hope as they went into the break 15-7 down.

After the break the Titans stretched their lead further with a score out wide on the right and a chance for Webb to add three points to the Bulls tally went wide ensuring the Titans looked in firm control after their bonus try and their league title looked fairly secure until Archie Van Dijk launched a counter attack from a poor kick out of defence from the Titans and with a little assistance from Sam Quelch he danced past several defenders to score a fine individual try.

The Bulls were not going to capitulate to the Titans and showed enormous will to defend their territory shutting out the wider attack for the Titans on several occasions with Harry Jackson leading the tackle count.

With the score at 12-22 the Titans reverted to their first half style of forward orientated dominance and two further pushover style tries from scrum and line-out assured them of the title.