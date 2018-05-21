Lowe scoops player of year award

HENLEY Rugby Club held its annual end of season awards evening at Dry Leas on Saturday night.

England international Alec Hepburn, a former Hawks player who now plays for Exeter Chiefs, helped hand out the various awards in a season that saw the women's team go from strength to strength as well as successes for the Vultures, Colts and U14s.

There was also a poignant moment when players and guests recognised the contribution to the club of Simon Priestley who died whilst playing for the Bears earlier this year. Priestley was named the Bears player of the season.

For the Hawks Dave Clements picked up the supporters’ player of the year award, Marcus Lowe the Hawks player of the year award and Will Janes the promising young player award. Steve Karpa was named supporter of the year.

Archie Van Dijk was named the Bulls young player of the year while Sam Quelch picked up the player of the year award. James Thomas was named Vikings player of the year.

In the colts section Jamie Winch was named coaches player of the year whilst Tom Grenfell picked up the players’ player of the year award.

Ann-Marie Solowin won the women coaches’ player of the year ward while Katy Wysocki-Jones was named players’ player.