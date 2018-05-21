Monday, 21 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lowe scoops player of year award

Lowe scoops player of year award

HENLEY Rugby Club held its annual end of season awards evening at Dry Leas on Saturday night.

England international Alec Hepburn, a former Hawks player who now plays for Exeter Chiefs, helped hand out the various awards in a season that saw the women's team go from strength to strength as well as successes for the Vultures, Colts and U14s.

There was also a poignant moment when players and guests recognised the contribution to the club of Simon Priestley who died whilst playing for the Bears earlier this year. Priestley was named the Bears player of the season.

For the Hawks Dave Clements picked up the supporters’ player of the year award, Marcus Lowe the Hawks player of the year award and Will Janes the promising young player award. Steve Karpa was named supporter of the year.

Archie Van Dijk was named the Bulls young player of the year while Sam Quelch picked up the player of the year award. James Thomas was named Vikings player of the year.

In the colts section Jamie Winch was named coaches player of the year whilst Tom Grenfell picked up the players’ player of the year award.

Ann-Marie Solowin won the women coaches’ player of the year ward while Katy Wysocki-Jones was named players’ player.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33