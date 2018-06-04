Duo sign for Henley Hawks

HENLEY Hawks have announced their first two signings of the summer ahead of the new National Division 2 South campaign that gets underway in September.

Back-row forward Sam Lunnon has joined the Dry Leas club from Old Albanians as has second row Ross Parkins from Chinnor.

Ex-Loughborough Student Lunnon, who captained National 1 outfit Old Albanians last season, brings plenty of experience with him to Dry Leas as the Hawks look to build on their disappointing finish to their last campaign.

Parkins, another experienced campaigner, will also bring solidity to the Hawks set piece having been an ever-present part of a strong Chinnor side over the past couple of seasons, whilst also representing the British Army.

Speaking of the new signing Henley director of rugby, Nigel Dudding, said: “We’re delighted to welcome both Sam and Ross to Henley, both of them I’m sure will make huge contributions and add plenty of physicality to the pack.

“As a squad, we’re all looking forward to the challenge ahead in what will be a very competitive National 2 South division next season.”

Henley Hawks will be led by new coach Luke Allen next season after he took over from Pete Davies who stood down last month.