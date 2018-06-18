Bury St Edmunds first up for Hawks

HENLEY Hawks will kick off their new National Division 2 South season with a trip to Bury St Edmunds on September 1.

Supporters will see the Hawks in league action at Dry Leas for the first time next season on September 8 when they host Barnes. The following week Henley make the short trip to Sonning to face Redingensians.

The Hawks travel to Guernsey on December 8 and kick off the new year at home to Redingensians on January 5.

The season will end on April 27 with a home match with Bury St Edmunds.

Before the season kicks-off, the Hawks will host Ampthill and District in a pre-season friendly on August 11 before travelling to Cardiff Metropolitan the following week.

Luke Allen will take charge of the Hawks as head coach this season assisted by Tom Gardner and Andy Jones.

The full Hawks fixture list will appear in next week’s Henley Standard.