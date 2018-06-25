Hawks on their travels

HENLEY Hawks will kick off their National Division 2 South season with a trip to Bury St Edmunds on September 1 and will close their campaign against the same opponents on the last game of the season at Dry Leas in April next year.

Before the season kicks off, the Hawks will host Ampthill and District in a pre-season friendly on August 11 before travelling to Cardiff Metropolitan the following week.

Luke Allen will take charge of the Hawks as the new head coach this season after Pete Davis stepped down at the end of last season. Allen will be assisted by Tom Gardner, a senior coach for the RAF winners of the Inter Services tournament this year, and long-serving Henley Bulls coach Andy Jones.