Rugby fun day

A CHARITY rugby sevens tournament will take place at Reading Abbey Rugby Club in Emmer Green next month.

The International Fat Bloke Sevens will be held at the club off Peppard Road from July 20 to 22.

More than 40 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams will take part in the fun tournament. There will be several categories based on ability.

All the money raised will go to H4H Woodenspoon and Robbie the Robot Prostate Cancer Charity.

Teams are still able to enter and it costs £125 per team. To register, email fat

blokesteams@hotmail.co.uk