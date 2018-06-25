Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Rugby fun day

A CHARITY rugby sevens tournament will take place at Reading Abbey Rugby Club in Emmer Green next month.

The International Fat Bloke Sevens will be held at the club off Peppard Road from July 20 to 22.

More than 40 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams will take part in the fun tournament. There will be several categories based on ability.

All the money raised will go to H4H Woodenspoon and Robbie the Robot Prostate Cancer Charity.

Teams are still able to enter and it costs £125 per team. To register, email fat
blokesteams@hotmail.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33