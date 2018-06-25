Duo help side win cup

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
TWO Henley Hawks youngsters helped the London Irish U12 community team return victorious after being crowned Lyon Rugby U12 international festival champions — the first time that the trophy has left France. Zack Goforth and Harry Eckersall helped London Irish overcome the likes of Monaco, Tunisia and hosts Lyon during the one-day tournament.
The London Irish team comprised youngsters from 11 community clubs who adapted well to the searing French sunshine to fly the trophy home.
