Duo help side win cup

TWO Henley Hawks youngsters helped the London Irish U12 community team return victorious after being crowned Lyon Rugby U12 international festival champions — the first time that the trophy has left France. Zack Goforth and Harry Eckersall helped London Irish overcome the likes of Monaco, Tunisia and hosts Lyon during the one-day tournament.

The London Irish team comprised youngsters from 11 community clubs who adapted well to the searing French sunshine to fly the trophy home.