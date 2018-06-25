Monday, 25 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Randle and Giles sign for Hawks

HENLEY HAWKS have signed another two players ahead of their new National Division 2 South campaign which gets under way in September.

Sam Randle has joined the Hawks from Ealing Trailfinders while Roddy Giles has joined from county rivals Chinnor.

As well as playing for Ealing, Randle, a versatile player and proven try scorer, was also an ever-present member of the RAF squad last season. Randle can play at fullback or on the wing.

Giles is a fly half who also represented Bedford Blues academy and has a trusty boot and will add real depth to the number 10 position.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33