Randle and Giles sign for Hawks

HENLEY HAWKS have signed another two players ahead of their new National Division 2 South campaign which gets under way in September.

Sam Randle has joined the Hawks from Ealing Trailfinders while Roddy Giles has joined from county rivals Chinnor.

As well as playing for Ealing, Randle, a versatile player and proven try scorer, was also an ever-present member of the RAF squad last season. Randle can play at fullback or on the wing.

Giles is a fly half who also represented Bedford Blues academy and has a trusty boot and will add real depth to the number 10 position.