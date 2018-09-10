Monday, 10 September 2018

New coach for Vikings

A NEW coach has been appointed for Henley Vikings.

Paulo Gonclaves will take charge of the Henley Rugby Club side for the new Berks, Bucks and Oxon League 1 season. Their first game is away to Reading 2nds next Saturday (September 15).

The Vikings is Henley’s third side and the squad comprises veteran and junior players.

Gonclaves has extensive experience of coaching in Portugal and more recently at Reading Rugby Club and took charge of his first formal training session
yesterday (Thursday).

