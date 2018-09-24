Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
A BEER festival will be held at Henley Rugby Club tomorrow (Saturday) in partnership with the Loddon Brewery.
There will be food stalls, live entertainment and children’s activities, all from noon. Entry is free.
The Hawks will play Tonbridge Juddians from 3pm.
