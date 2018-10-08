Hawks in good early season form

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
HENLEY HAWKS U12s brushed off early season rustiness with a strong showing at the Beaconsfield Rugby Festival last Sunday.
The day began against a fast paced High Wycombe side. After a slow start, the Hawks rose to the challenge and a fine second half try for Charlie Hunt resulted in a 1-1 draw. Henley then went on to beat local rivals Chinnor 3-0 with tries for Oscar Thomas, Sam Winters and Ben Horner.
In the next game Amersham and Chiltern proved strong opponents but Henley’s superior physicality led by Will Corbett, resulted in a 3-1 victory with well worked tries for Ben Palmer, Jake Williams and Corbett.
The Hawks responded from a 4-0 defeat to Beaconsfield with a well fought 1-1 draw against a strong Windsor team in their final game, with Winters scoring his second of the day with a breakaway try after the side had gone down 1-0 early in the game.
Henley debutant Conrad Morley made an excellent start to his Hawks career while Lawrence Walker and Tom Smith were given TREDS awards.
