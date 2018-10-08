Monday, 08 October 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hawks in good early season form

Hawks in good early season form

HENLEY HAWKS U12s brushed off early season rustiness with a strong showing at the Beaconsfield Rugby Festival last Sunday.

The day began against a fast paced High Wycombe side. After a slow start, the Hawks rose to the challenge and a fine second half try for Charlie Hunt resulted in a 1-1 draw. Henley then went on to beat local rivals Chinnor 3-0 with tries for Oscar Thomas, Sam Winters and Ben Horner.

In the next game Amersham and Chiltern proved strong opponents but Henley’s superior physicality led by Will Corbett, resulted in a 3-1 victory with well worked tries for Ben Palmer, Jake Williams and Corbett.

The Hawks responded from a 4-0 defeat to Beaconsfield with a well fought 1-1 draw against a strong Windsor team in their final game, with Winters scoring his second of the day with a breakaway try after the side had gone down 1-0 early in the game.

Henley debutant Conrad Morley made an excellent start to his Hawks career while Lawrence Walker and Tom Smith were given TREDS awards.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33