Parkrun comes to Henley

A FREE to enter, weekly 5km run is set to start in Henley next month.

The inaugural Henley Parkrun will take place at 9am on Saturday, July 1, and will follow a route around the perimeter of 40 Acre Field that includes a short out-and-back section of the Pack and Prime Lane bridleway.

Participants should register with Parkrun beforehand and bring along a printed copy of their personal barcode. The results are then uploaded each week onto the Henley section of the Parkrun website.

The Henley run has been set up by Parkrun member James Barr along with support from Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities, and finance committees, South Oxfordshire District Council and the Sue Ryder Foundation.

Parkrun relies on volunteers each week for the races to take place. Anyone interested in helping out should email James at james.barr1@ntlworld.com or send an SMS to 07958 426638.

For further details on the Henley Parkrun, including a map of the course, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/henleyonthames/