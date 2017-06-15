Parkrun comes to Henley

Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Thursday, 15 June 2017
A FREE to enter,
The inaugural Henley Parkrun will take place at
Participants should register with Parkrun beforehand and bring along a printed copy of their personal barcode. The results are then uploaded each week onto the Henley section of the Parkrun website.
The Henley run has been set up by Parkrun member James Barr along with support from Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities, and finance committees, South Oxfordshire District Council and the Sue Ryder Foundation.
Parkrun relies on volunteers each week for the races to take place. Anyone interested in helping out should email James at james.barr1@ntlworld.com or send an SMS to 07958 426638.
For further details on the Henley Parkrun, including a map of the course, visit www.parkrun.org.uk/henleyonthames/
15 June 2017
More News:
Flood-risk land to be considered for new housing
A PIECE of land in Goring will be considered for ... [more]
Outdoor Shakespeare production kicks off village festival
THIS year’s Wargrave Village Festival began on ... [more]
MP among crowds enjoying church fete in the sunshine
MORE than 300 people including Henley MP John ... [more]
POLL: Have your say