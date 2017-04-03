Monday, 03 April 2017

Pupils set to learn Chinese

Rupert House School in Henley has lauched a new foreign language initiative.

From next month, girls in years four and six will be studying Chinese Mandarin for two periods a week in addition to their French lessons.

The girls will also learn through complimentary computer games to consolidate learning at home. Headteacher Clare Lynas said: “We believe that learning a language should be a joy and yet sets children up to succeed in this constantly evolving society. Communicating with China is becoming ever more important and we are thrilled to be giving our children increased opportunities.”

