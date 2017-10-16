Lily wins veggie colouring competition

LILY PICKUP, a year nine pupil at Rupert House School in Henley, won a colouring competition run by estate agents Simmons & Sons, which was promoted at last month’s Henley Show.

Lily, who lives in Henley, went to the company’s offices in Bell Street to collect her prize of art goodies.

As well as art, Lily enjoys singing and sports, including netball, hockey, tennis and gymnastics.