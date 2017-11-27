Feet first

THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave who ... [more]
Monday, 27 November 2017
Children at Rupert House School in Henley wore “wacky” socks to show that we are all
The theme of the week was “All Different, All Equal” and kicked off with Beat It! by Michael Jackson.
The children listened to the words and discussed the song and how that person would feel.
The children did some role play, with pupils acting out the bully, the victim of bullying and a bystander.
They were reminded that if they didn’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it!
They held their hands out and everyone thought of five people who they could turn to if they felt upset by someone or something.
Pupils celebrated their friendships and danced to You Can Count on Me by Bruno Mars and staff and pupils signed a bullying prevention pledge to promise to look out for each other
