Colourful dance for Sport Relief

STEPHANIE MAXWELL from Henley’s Divas and Dudes Dance Academy taught all the pupils at Rupert House School a dance, which they then performed together in the school hall.

More than 165 children, aged three to 11, and their teachers performed.

The children donated £2 each to wear their own brightly coloured dance or sports clothes for the day, helping to raise £290.53 for Sport Relief.

