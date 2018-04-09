Colourful dance for Sport Relief

AN appeal over plans for 95 homes in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 09 April 2018
STEPHANIE MAXWELL from Henley’s Divas and Dudes Dance Academy taught all the pupils at Rupert House School a dance, which they then performed together in the school hall.
More than 165 children, aged three to 11, and their teachers performed.
The children donated £2 each to wear their own brightly coloured dance or sports clothes for the day, helping to raise £290.53 for Sport Relief.
09 April 2018
