Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pupils enjoy egg hunt

Pupils enjoy egg hunt

CHILDREN from Rupert House School in Henley enjoyed an Easter egg hunt at Stonor Park.

There were 12 clues which were to be found on large paper eggs located throughout the grounds.

The clues spelt out the words “chocolate eggs”.

Once the children had collected all the clues they were able to pick up a chocolate egg.

A school spokeswoman said: “The hunt was a huge success. There was an easy hunt for the little ones and a slightly harder one for the older children. We had a nice sunny afternoon for it.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33