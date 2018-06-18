Monday, 18 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Relay runners

TWO members of staff at Rupert House School in Henley took part in the London to Cardiff 24-Hour Team Relay Challenge.

Anne Wheeler and Emma Brown were part of a 13-strong team that completed the 160 miles in just under 23 hours.

The team was raising money for the Felix Project, which collects unused food from suppliers and turns it into meals for vulnerable people.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33