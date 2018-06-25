Monday, 25 June 2018

School thanks grandparents with special tea

GRANDPARENTS were treated to a special afternoon tea at Rupert House School in Henley.

They were invited to join their grandchildren for a concert, tea and cake in the main hall at the independent school in Bell Street. Some students performed while the guests sat down to eat.

The performers included Lilian Graham on saxophone, Millie Newman on the harp, Annabel Buff, who sang and played guitar, Yi Shan Tse on violin and Sofia Hughes on the trumpet.

Headteacher Clare Lynas said: “It’s our way of saying thank-you to our grandparents for being part of and supporting our community.”

Pictured are Cecilia and Richard Bock with their granddaughter Isabella Mathews and Roger Jefferies with his granddaughter Harper Sharkey, five.

