more than 30 people attended an open day at Henley Sailing Club in Willow Lane, Wargrave. Members took visitors out on the water for taster sessions. Rear commodore James Cox said: “It was a great success. We took people out in various club boats. It was perfect conditions with a westerly wind, which is ideal for showing people what it’s like to sail down here. We had lots of visitors over the course of the afternoon and a number of people keen to join afterwards, which was great.” Pictured are Commodore Carol Stitson, Roux Kerr, 14, Finn Kerr, 12, and rear commander Amelia Huby-Green

