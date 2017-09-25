Skier who took to water completes race

FORMER Olympic skier Graham Bell was due to complete a 400-nautical mile sailing race today (Friday).

The television presenter, who lives in New Street, Henley, is part of the 12-strong British crew taking part in the first leg of the 11th annual Clipper Round the World event, which ends in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Twelve identical 70ft racing yachts are taking part in the race across the Atlantic. The British yacht was expected to finish third behind Sanya Serenity Coast and PSP Logistics. The crews departed from Liverpool on August 20.

Bell, 51, who skied for Britain in five Winter Olympics between 1984 and 1998, underwent special training to prepare for the challenge.