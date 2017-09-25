Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Skier who took to water completes race

FORMER Olympic skier Graham Bell was due to complete a 400-nautical mile sailing race today (Friday).

The television presenter, who lives in New Street, Henley, is part of the 12-strong British crew taking part in the first leg of the 11th annual Clipper Round the World event, which ends in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Twelve identical 70ft racing yachts are taking part in the race across the Atlantic. The British yacht was expected to finish third behind Sanya Serenity Coast and PSP Logistics. The crews departed from Liverpool on August 20.

Bell, 51, who skied for Britain in five Winter Olympics between 1984 and 1998, underwent special training to prepare for the challenge.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33