AFTER a successful 2017, Henley Sailing Club (in Wargrave!) is looking forward to more of the same in 2018.

Along with all the usual sailing and social activities that members enjoy, the newly formed youth fleet, commanded by Amelia Huby-Green, proved to be a great success with children of all ages getting on the water in 2017.

It was fantastic to see the trepidation and subsequent excitement of all those getting used to being on the water for the first time in a multitude of craft as well as the pride of those honing their skills, putting in perfect tacks and gybes and generally making it look easy.

The club has been keen to encourage young and not so young members on to the water, so has been investing in the fleet of dinghies at the disposal of those without one of their own or perhaps simply wanting to try something different.

Not only has the club added a topper, a pico and a laser, a new safety boat has also been purchased, allowing those who may lack experience to feel confident that advice and help is always close at hand should they need it.

Whatever your age or ability, the club has something for everyone, including a well-stocked bar. We’d love to show you around.

Why not come and see us at our open day on Saturday, May 12 from 2pm?

There will be plenty of members on hand to answer any questions and even take you out for a sail.

Don’t worry if you want to take it slow, there’ll be cream teas and the bar will be open too.