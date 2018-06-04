Monday, 04 June 2018

Open day at sailing club

HENLEY Sailing Club held an open day to give potential members a chance to take to the water.

Thirty people visited the club in Willow Lane, Wargrave, to have a go before going inside due to rain for cream teas and drinks from the bar.

Commodore Carol Stitson said: “We had a really good day but, sadly, the weather wasn’t on our side. There was a downpour and it got very chilly so everyone ended up in the clubhouse where there was a warm welcome.

“We are a small and friendly club and we have regular racing, fun sailing days and social events throughout the year.”

For more information, email enquiries@henleysailingclub.org.uk 

Pictured are Mike Robinson, Carol Stitson, Tony Bottomley, James Cox, Adam Sokolowski, Amelia Huby-Green and Pip Kerr

