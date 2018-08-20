Monday, 20 August 2018

Lippett bags improved performance award

Lippett bags improved performance award

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy from Cookley Green picked up an award at the Volvo Gill Optimists nationals in Plas Heli on Friday of last week.

Charlie Lippett was awarded the Jaffa Trophy for most improved sailor after he finished seventh overall in the coached regatta class.

The nationals is a major event that attracts hundreds of competitors from all over the world with competitors taking place from South Africa, Hong Kong, USA, the Cayman Islands and Spain amongst others.

Watlington Primary School’s Lippett took up sailing last year and has passed his stage one and two your courses. Lippett keeps his boat boat at Hayling Island Sailing Club where he is a member.

