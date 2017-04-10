Cubs need new leader

A CUB scouts group in Wargrave could fold if a new leader is not found.

The Pumas group of 1st Wargrave scouts meets on Tuesdays at the scout hut off East View Road.

Leader Fiona Keen is to step down this month after five years in charge and volunteers are needed to replace her.

Scout leader Pete Fry said: “We have a constant need for leaders for all sections in the group but Pumas is the priority.

“Without a new leadership team by the summer term we will have no option but to suspend the pack until further notice. This would inevitably have a knock-on effect on the other sections.

“It would be a real shame to lose the momentum of all Fiona’s years of commitment.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can call Mr Fry on 07813 576453 or email gsl@wargravescouts.org