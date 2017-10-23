Help appeal

Monday, 23 October 2017

VOLUNTEERS are needed to help at the Wargrave village fireworks display on Saturday, November 4.

The event is being organised by the 1st Wargrave Scouts and parents are being urged to help out by clearing up at the end of the night.

The display will be held in the recreation ground, off Recreation Road, with refreshments available from 5.30pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the display starts at 6.30pm.

Admission is via a donation at the gate, with a minimum of £5 for up to four people.

To volunteer, email exec@wargravescouts.org

