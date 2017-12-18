School donates £5,500 to two charities

THE Shiplake College Parents’ Association has donated more than £5,500 to two charities supported by school chaplain Rev Stephen Cousins.

Dawn Greenaway, who chairs the association, presented him with a £1,000 cheque for the Reading branch of Street Pastors, a Christian charity that helps those in need.

One of the main roles of the pastors is assisting people who may be a bit worse for wear after a night out, especially vulnerable women and young people.

A second cheque for £4,500 will go to the Christians at the Reading Drop-in Centre, which Rev Cousins regularly visits and often takes pupils to volunteer.

Mrs Greenaway said: “It is with pleasure that we have been able to donate to these two worthwhile causes, particularly in the run-up to what will be a busy Christmas period for both charities.

“I would like to thank all the parents, staff and pupils who have supported our events and made these donations possible.”

Rev Cousins said: “These funds are going to make an immeasurable amount of difference in helping those living on the streets over the Christmas period.

“Thank you so much to the association for their generosity.”